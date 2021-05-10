New MIRARCO research project garners federal grant

MIRARCO Mining Innovation, a research arm of Laurentian University, has received over $390,000 from the federal government to support research into ground stability.

The research will focus on discrete fracture networks (DFNs). By understanding how engineered structures in mines respond to such stimuli, falls of ground can be reduced, making mines safer.

The funding will be supplied by NSERC (Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada) through its Alliance program. This initiative supports academic and industry partnerships to generate new knowledge and apply it.

The research is supported by project partners Iamgold (TSX: IMG; NYSE: IAG) and the Nuclear Waste Management Organization. Iamgold is providing financial and in-kind support.

The five-year research program will be led by MIRARCO’s research chair and full professor in the Bharti School of Engineering at Laurentian University Dr. Ming Cai. University of British Columbia as well as Laurentian will be represented.

MIRARCO, founded in 1998, offers expertise for applied research in rock mechanics, safety, decision support software, and Energy. Learn more at www.MIRARCO.org.