Piedmont grows its flagship lithium project in the US

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ: PLL; ASX: PLL), which in September signed a deal to supply Tesla with high-purity lithium, has boosted the resources at its flagship Piedmont Lithium project in the U.S. by 40%.

The 100%-owned project is an integrated spodumene-to-lithium hydroxide project about 40 km west of Charlotte in North Carolina.

Indicated resources measure 21.6 million tonnes grading 1.12% lithium oxide (Li2O) for 241,000 tonnes of Li2O (597,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE)). Inferred resources add 17.6 million tonnes grading 1.03% Li2O for 181,000 tonnes of Li2O (449,000 tonnes of LCE).

“Increasing the scale of our [total] North Carolina mineral resource to 39.2 million tonnes at 1.09% Li2O establishes our asset as one of the largest spodumene resources in North America – and the only in the United States,” Keith Phillips, Piedmont’s president and CEO, stated in a news release.