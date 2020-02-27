Precious Metals Snapshot: Eight companies advancing projects globally

Gold exploration and mine development remain leading drivers of mining activity around the world by Canadian-based gold companies. Here is a look at eight companies with significant developments in 2020.

Balmoral Resources

Balmoral Resources (TSX: BAR) is exploring for gold along the Detour trend within the Abitibi greenstone belt. At 700 sq. km, its Detour Gold Trend project in Quebec feature the Martiniere gold and Grasset nickel deposits, the Area 51/52 gold system, and additional zones of high-grade gold mineralization identified along the district-scale property. Kirkland Lake Gold’s (TSX: KL) Detour gold mine and property is 11 km west of the company’s grounds with Balmoral holding 20 km of the Detour-Sunday Lake deformation zone.

In February, the company started drilling at the Fenelon project within the Detour trend, targeting extensions of the gold system at Area 51. The company’s holdings are to the east and west of Wallbridge Mining’s (TSX: WM) Fenelon property, host to the Area 51 gold system. Balmoral controls the southeastern and northwestern continuations of the Area 51 corridor and holds the prospective ground at the intersection of this corridor with the Sunday Lake deformation zone.

