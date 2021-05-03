Pretium extends Brucejack high grade mineralization below current mining levels

Last year’s underground exploration drilling in the Brucejack mine belonging to Pretium Resources (TSX: PVG; NYSE: PVG) has intersected more gold mineralization below the current mining level.

The work was conducted from the 1080 level, one of the lowest mining levels. It intercepted high grade gold at depth and to the east of the Valley of the Kings deposit.

President and CEO Jacques Perron added, “A new extension of gold mineralization was also intercepted immediately to the east of the existing underground infrastructure that could provide easy access for future development.”

Drilling was conducted up to 200 metres below and 200 metres east of the current resource shell. Results included 245.9 g/t gold over 7.5 metres, including 1,635 g/t gold and 1,456 g/t silver over 1 metre and 1,310 g/t silver over 1 metre.

For more information on near-mine and regional exploration, visit Pretium’s website.