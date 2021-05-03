Underground rehab begins at Omineca’s Wingdam placer project in B.C.

Omineca Mining and Metals (TSXV: OMM) has started the underground portion of rehabilitation at the Wingdam placer gold project, 40 km east of Quesnel, B.C. Omineca’s joint partner KR Investment has been on site for several months dewatering, setting up and equipping for the resumption of operations. The camp, power, ventilation, heat and mine rescue facilities are complete, and work has moved underground.

Omineca says the dewatering of the decline and mine workings has been significantly reduced with the installation last year of a temporary grout plug system. The water level was about two-thirds of the way down the decline at the end of April 2021. When dewatering reaches the temporary plug, a permanent one will be installed before continuing.

Wingdam is the site of a bulk sampling program this year to continue testing the placer gold. This year the first 300 metres of the 17,000-metre-long potential paleochannel on Omineca’s claims will be sampled.

Earlier bulk sampling that began in 2012 used ground freezing techniques to recover 173.4 oz. of gold from a single 2.4- by 2.4- by 23.4-metre-long drift about 50 metres below Lightning Creek.

Omineca also holds hard rock tenures on ground covering 500 sq. km, and more than 17 linear km of placer claims. Find more information at www.OminecaMiningAndMetals.com.