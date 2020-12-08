Canadian Mining Journal

Producer Victoria Gold has released its first exploration results from the Lynx target, which lies along the Potato Hills trend within its flagship Dublin Gulch gold property, also host to the Eagle gold mine. The company says the results suggest that the Lynx target “has the potential to host a much larger and more robust mineralized system than previously recognized.”

The latest release includes four diamond drillhole assays and results from five trenches.

Highlight drill intercepts include 153.8 metres of 0.49 g/t gold starting at surface as well as 11.9 metres of 1.26 g/t gold, also from surface.

The surface trench results returned “impressive” gold grades, such as 32 metres of 4.65 g/t gold; 16 metres of 3.33 g/t gold; and 46 metres of 1.62 g/t gold.

“Lynx is another example of good geological work by our exploration team in the application of the Potato Hills Trend mineralization model,” John McConnell, Victoria’s president and CEO, said in a release. “These high-grade, near-surface gold mineralization results speak to the mineral potential of the entire Dublin Gulch Gold Camp, and specifically, Lynx. Our confidence and hit rate with the Potato Hills Trend mineralization model continues to grow with each new drill campaign.”

Lynx is in the central part of the Dublin Gulch claim block, 5 km southwest of the Raven target, where Victoria focused most of this year’s exploration. The target is centred on a 400- by 700-metre exposure of granodiorite stock.

The company also collected over 1,600 grid-based soil geochemical samples at Lynx.

The Eagle gold mine, which reached commercial production at the beginning of July, is expected to generate 72,000 to 77,000 gold oz. in the second half of this year, at all-in sustaining costs of US$1,175 to US$1,275 per oz.

