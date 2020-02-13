WATER: New flowmeter from Endress+Hauser provides top measurement performance

ONTARIO – Endress+Hauser’s new Proline Promag W electromagnetic flowmeter with the new 0 x DN full bore option delivers accurate measurements without a measuring tube restriction, irrespective of the flow profile or mounting location.

The Promag W 300/400/500 flowmeters with 0 x DN full bore feature multiple measuring electrodes to detect abnormalities in flow that can impact measurement accuracy, generating more data inputs.

Promag W flowmeters with the 0 x DN full bore option are particularly well-suited for installation in tight spaces, such as compact systems or skids, because they do not need any inlet or outlet runs. They can be equipped with different Proline transmitters: as a compact version (Proline 300 and 400) or as a remote version (Proline 400 and 500) with up to four outputs.

With Proline transmitters, the digital signal processing begins in the intelligent sensor and is the basis for a reliable, highly accurate measurement. Full access to all measurement data, including diagnostic data acquired by Endress+Hausers’s proprietary Heartbeat Technology, is possible at any time due to digital data transmission or the freely combinable inputs and outputs.

The Promag W with 0 x DN full bore option’s superior measurement capability along with the Promag W’s refined signal provide reliable measurements, allow flexible installation and yield cost-efficient operation.

Endress+Hauser is a global leader in measurement instrumentation, services and solutions for industrial process engineering.

For more information, visit www.Ca.Endress.com.