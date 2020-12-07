Canadian Mining Journal

WSP, an engineering and design provider, has entered into an agreement to acquire Golder Associates, a global engineering and consulting firm with experience in earth science and environmental services.

The acquisition is intended to position WSP’s strategic Environment platform to capitalize on environmental, social and governance (ESG) trends. The transaction is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

“Together we will create the leading global environmental consulting firm with approximately 14,000 of our 54,000 professionals dedicated to accelerating the world’s green transition. The combination ideally positions WSP to capitalize on the rapidly growing ESG trends driving demand for environmental services and sustainable infrastructure development”, Alexandre L’Heureux, president and CEO of WSP, said in a release.

“Over the last 60 years, Golder has been on a journey where we have built one of the most successful and respected brands in the industry. Combining Golder’s industry-leading expertise with WSP’s impressive world-class platform and highly complementary services will provide long-term benefits for our people and help create greater value for our clients,” added Hisham Mahmoud, global president and CEO of Golder.

Mississauga, Ontario-headquartered Golder is a private, employee-owned engineering and consulting firm with 60 years of experience in the geo-sciences sector; an engineering niche focused on earth and environmental conditions.

WSP provides engineering and design services to clients in the transportation and infrastructure, property and buildings, environment, power and energy, resources and industry sectors, and offers strategic advisory services.

For more information, visit www.WSP.com or www.Golder.com.