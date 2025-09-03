$1.1B deal: Caterpillar looks to tap RPMGlobal’s critical mining software tech

RPMGlobal Holdings has entered into a period of exclusive negotiations with Caterpillar after receiving a non-binding proposal to buy all of RPM’s shares and options for A$5 per share, valuing the company at around A$1.12 billion ($733 million). This move follows RPM’s decision to explore strategic options after attracting interest from global industrial and financial partners, especially since the company sold its Advisory division to SLR Consulting in April 2025. Now, RPM is focused on its software segment, which helps mining companies improve decision-making across various aspects like mine design, scheduling, and operations.



Mining plays a crucial role in powering modern industries, especially as the world shifts toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources. Mining is vital for extracting materials such as copper, lithium, and rare earth elements, which are essential for developing renewable energy technologies, electric vehicles, and electronic devices. RPM has long supported the global mining industry by providing innovative software solutions and deep domain expertise for over 50 years. Its tools help mining companies operate more safely, efficiently, and environmentally friendly in over 125 countries, supporting responsible resource extraction that meets growing global demand.

Caterpillar’s interest centres on HAULSIM, its advanced simulation software widely used by original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and mine operators. The software models haulage equipment more accurately by incorporating specifications from OEMs, including prototypes and future fleet designs. RPM explained in 2023 that HAULSIM is vital for helping mines decide on future vehicle technology options—such as battery, hybrid, or hydrogen-powered trucks—because good simulation tools are crucial for tackling these complex decisions.

