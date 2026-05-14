Datamine invests in Commit Works, boosting its productivity toolkit

Datamine announces strategic investment. Credit: Commit Works

Datamine, the leading mining software developer, is expanding its operational capabilities through an investment in Commit Works, an Australian-based mining software productivity company.

According to Commit Works CEO James Aleman, his company’s software suite — which enables mine sites to digitally oversee shift planning, resource allocation, task coordination and production tracking — is “highly complementary” to existing Datamine software. “This strategic investment opens the door to significant growth by leveraging the global reach and deep expertise of the broader Datamine organization and is a powerful validation of the exceptional software we have built, marking the beginning of an exciting new phase of global growth,” said Aleman in a press release.

At the core of this investment is Commit Works flagship product, CiteOps, a planning and coordination tool that is designed to help mining teams stay organized. According to Commit Works, the software tracks schedules, aids in real-time decision-making and allows companies to flag issues before they become bigger problems.

“By supporting front-line workers and supervisors with a robust, reliable shift planning capability, we are helping our customers drive continued improvements in operational performance, reduce risk, and consistently deliver better outcomes. Improved compliance to plan, real-time visibility, and workforce management are critical to modern mining operations, and this is exactly what this solution delivers,” said John Bailey, the CEO of Datamine.

Datamine expects this deal to strengthen its ability to offer improved tools at a time when mines are under pressure to improve efficiency, visibility and workforce coordination.