Four breakthrough mining technologies ready for industry deployment

Australian researchers have completed development of four breakthrough mining technologies that promise to transform how companies extract and process resources, with each innovation now ready for immediate industry deployment.

The Australian Research Council Training Centre for Integrated Operations for Complex Resources has moved beyond laboratory validation to deliver practical solutions that address real operational challenges facing modern mining operations. The research team now seeks industry partners willing to pilot these technologies in live mining environments.

Advanced sensing systems target real-time decision making

Dr Sultan Abulkhair developed rapid orebody knowledge updating systems that integrate sensor data with structural information to provide miners with instant resource model updates. His technology addresses a critical gap in the industry where traditional methods leave significant delays between data collection and operational decision-making.

Pouya Nobahar created AI-driven mine-to-mill optimization systems that link resource characteristics directly to downstream processing and financial performance. His approach dramatically reduces computational time from the industry standard of two days for one million scenarios to just 10 minutes.

Ahmadreza Khodayari focused on cave draw-point operations and fragmentation sensing systems that optimize particle size distribution. His physics engine approach cuts simulation time from 2.5 months to one week while potentially increasing crusher energy efficiency by 20 to 25 percent.

Dr Akhil Kumar developed protein-based gold biosensor technology that provides environmentally friendly, real-time detection of gold presence and concentration. His system offers a faster, more efficient alternative to expensive X-ray methods and time-consuming off-site laboratory analysis.

Industry collaboration drives technology transfer

Professor Peter Dowd, Director of the Training Centre and Professor of Mining Engineering at Adelaide University, emphasized that these projects have moved well beyond conceptual stages and stand ready for real-world implementation.

"These are not early-stage concepts," Professor Dowd said. "They have been developed to solve real operational challenges and are ready to be deployed in partnership with industry."

Professor Dowd stressed that successful technology transfer now depends on finding forward-thinking industry partners prepared to test these innovations in operational settings.

"The capability exists, the validation is complete and we are seeking forward-looking partners prepared to trial and deploy these technologies in operational environments," Professor Dowd said. "To remain successful, the resources sector must be prepared to assess and deploy new technologies. The companies that engage now will not only strengthen their own operations; they will help shape the future competitiveness of our industry."

Researchers target integrated solutions

The research team has begun exploring ways to combine their individual innovations into integrated systems that deliver maximum operational impact. Since the Training Centre commenced operations in 2021, it has completed 16 PhD projects and three postdoctoral research programs focused on automated, integrated and optimized mining systems.

"We are excited to trial our technology and further illustrate its value to our industry partners," Nobahar said. "Existing platforms take two days to compute one million scenarios. Using our AI-driven mine-to-mill optimization system, this is reduced to 10 minutes."

Dr Kumar highlighted the environmental advantages of his biosensor technology alongside its operational benefits.

"Our protein-based biosensor technology provides environmentally friendly, real-time detection of gold presence and concentration," Dr Kumar said. "Our system is a quicker, more efficient alternative to existing expensive, time-consuming X-ray and off-site lab methods. Our core value proposition enables miners to save significant resources by avoiding the processing non-gold-bearing ore."

Khodayari emphasized the substantial financial benefits his fragmentation optimization technology can deliver to mining operations.

"Simulation time for linking particle size to material flow has been dramatically reduced from 2.5 months to one week by pioneering the use of physics engines for mining simulations," said Khodayari. "Optimising particle size is expected to increase energy efficiency in crushers by 20 to 25 per cent, offering substantial financial benefits."

Integration approach accelerates commercial deployment

Dr Abulkhair noted that while the research projects began independently, the team now sees opportunities to create integrated solutions that multiply their individual benefits.

"Our original PhD research projects were developed independently of one another, but we are now exploring integrating projects with crossover to deliver a system with maximum impact," Dr Abulkhair said. "Our technology focuses on updating resource knowledge and models instantly to utilise the full value of smart sensing tools, addressing a significant gap in the mining industry."

Professor Bill Skinner, who leads the mineral processing research theme, credited the Training Centre's integrated structure with accelerating the pathway from research to practical deployment.

"By aligning research directly with operational realities, we have helped to significantly shortened the path from innovation to application," Professor Skinner said.

Additional technologies approach commercial readiness

The Training Centre expects additional innovations from its research pipeline to reach commercialization readiness in the coming months. The program has established partnerships with major mining companies and technology providers including BHP, Orica, Maptek, and Rockwell Automation to ensure research outcomes address real industry needs.

The Centre's collaborative approach connects PhD students and postdoctoral researchers directly with technology innovators and industry practitioners. This structure has enabled rapid validation of concepts and accelerated the transition from laboratory testing to field-ready applications.

Industry partners sought for pilot programs

Mining companies, mining equipment technology and services organizations, and technology partners can now engage with the Training Centre for pilot programs and collaborative trials. The research team offers detailed technical briefings on each of the four technologies and welcomes discussions about customizing solutions for specific operational environments.

The Training Centre will formally conclude its funded research program in August 2026, but multiple technologies will continue transitioning to industry trials and commercial deployment through ongoing partnerships beyond the program's official term. Companies interested in pilot programs or technical briefings can contact the Training Centre at iocr@adelaide.edu.au.

The Australian Research Council Training Centre for Integrated Operations for Complex Resources received funding in 2019 and began operations in 2021 to position Australia as a global leader in advanced, data-driven mining. The Centre operates within Adelaide University's School of Chemical Engineering and includes collaboration with Curtin University and the former University of South Australia, now incorporated within Adelaide University.

Research and industry partners include BHP, Bureau Veritas, Dassault Systèmes, Magotteaux, Manta Controls, MZ Minerals, Orica, PETRA, Rockwell Automation, RoqSense, Scantech International, RESA, Maptek, Veracio, and MatrixGroup.

More information is available at www.Iocr.com.au