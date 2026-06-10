GeoClerk unveils API for geoscience research

GeoClerk’s new API opens programmatic access to its exploration corpus. Credit: GeoClerk

GeoClerk, a subsidiary of global solutions provider Searcher, has launched a new application programming interface (API) to support geoscience research.

The company said the API provides direct search of geology records, allowing users to find information faster. The API can also automate repetitive research queries, populate internal newsletters and perform data screening tasks, according to GeoClerk.

"Geoscientists have always come to GeoClerk because it turns a vast, messy archive into something they can search in seconds — by place, by word, by image type," said Tim Hall-Johnston, the head of product at GeoClerk. "[The new API] takes that same search power and hands it straight to your code and your AI agents, so the research that used to fill an analyst's week can run in the background in minutes."

It’s available to new subscribers and as an add‑on for existing users.