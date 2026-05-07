Orica launches next-generation GroundProbe monitoring system for mining operations

Australian company releases redesigned geotechnical tech focused on faster deployment and improved decision-making for safety-critical applications

Orica unveiled its latest GroundProbe geotechnical monitoring technology, targeting mining operations that need enhanced safety protocols, streamlined deployment processes, and accelerated decision-making capabilities. The Australian explosives and technology company developed the system specifically for busy geotechnical teams managing complex monitoring requirements.

"This isn't just new technology – it's a complete redesign, delivering a step change in how monitoring solutions are delivered to the market," David Noon, vice president of geosolutoons at Orica, said.

The future-ready solution combines intuitive workflows with robust performance to support daily monitoring tasks and risk-based decision-making processes. Orica Digital Solutions designed the technology to address real-world operational challenges while reducing complexity and improving reliability across diverse monitoring applications.

Complete system redesign transforms market approach

The technology addresses safety-critical, critical, and long-term monitoring needs across various operating environments. "From rapid-failure detection through to strategic, long-term stability analysis, it ensures customers have the right capability aligned to their operational risk profile and decision-making requirements," Noon explained.

The launch features quick, low-touch deployment capabilities alongside faster workflows and energy-efficient technology. These improvements help mining operations reduce operational complexity while maintaining high reliability standards across broad monitoring applications.

Three-model platform delivers tailored performance

Orica built the next-generation platform around three models: GroundProbe SSR-XT, SSR-FX, and SSR-Omni. Each model receives physical design and engineering specific to its monitoring purpose, providing genuine performance capabilities rather than software-only variations. This approach ensures customers receive performance levels matched to their specific risk profiles.

The company paired these hardware platforms with MonitorIQ Next, described as the most advanced software release to date. The combination creates a seamless experience from initial deployment through analysis and decision-making processes

MonitorIQ Next, the latest release of GroundProbe’s geotechnical analysis software.

Credit: Orica





"This next-generation solution reflects our deep understanding of the challenges geotechnical teams face every day. We spent a lot of time listening to how people actually use their systems and software in the field and then engineered a product around that reality," Ben Moke, senior manager at GroundProbe, said.

The development process represents a philosophical shift for the company beyond its traditional focus areas. "We've always been known for precision and reliability, but this generation puts just as much emphasis on making life easier for the geotechnical teams," Moke noted.

This approach reflects broader industry trends toward user-centered design in mining technology, where operational efficiency increasingly depends on intuitive interfaces and streamlined workflows.

Legacy company advances mining safety standards

The launch reinforces GroundProbe's position in geotechnical monitoring, backed by a team that established industry benchmarks 25 years ago. Orica positions the solution as part of its continued commitment to innovation, customer partnerships, and advancing safety standards across the mining industry.

The timing coincides with increased industry focus on automated monitoring systems as mining operations expand into more challenging environments and face growing regulatory scrutiny around slope stability and worker safety protocols.