ICMM chief to address critical minerals crisis at World Mining Congress

Rohitesh Dhawan, president and CEO of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), will join global leaders at the World Mining Congress 2026 (WMC), one of the most important international gatherings in the mining industry.

Dhawan leads ICMM, an organization that brings together 26 CEOs from the world's leading mining and metals companies. Under his leadership, the organization has driven unprecedented commitments across the industry, including the goal of achieving net-zero emissions, as well as initiatives focused on diversity, equity, inclusion, and transparency.

Rising demand creates industry pressures

In a recent analysis, Dhawan warned that rising demand for minerals places unprecedented pressure on the industry. "Two structural forces are reshaping the demand for minerals, and neither is going away. One is demographic: more people living in cities, expecting the basic comforts of modern life. The other is technological: more energy-hungry data centres and metals-intensive renewable energy," he stated recently.

He emphasized the need to rethink the sector's current approach, proposing that critical minerals should be treated as public goods, given their strategic importance for economic development, energy security, and global stability.

Executive to moderate high-level discussion

Dhawan will participate in a high-level session on the second day of the World Mining Congress 2026, where he will moderate the "Fireside Chat: Socratic Search for Truth," featuring Mark Cutifani, Partner at Odin Partnership, and Robert Friedland, Chairman of Ivanhoe Mines.

The WMC takes place from June 24 to 26 in Lima and brings together CEOs, government authorities, experts, and leaders from the global mining industry. The event provides a platform for industry leaders to address critical challenges facing the sector as demand for minerals continues to surge globally.

Registration is now open for the Congress on the event’s official website: www.Wmc2026.org