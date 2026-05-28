LithiumBank teams with SLB on Alberta brine project

LithiumBank's Boardwalk brine project in Alberta. Credit: LithiumBank

LithiumBank has entered a feasibility study and front-end engineering design (FEED) agreement with SLB to advance its Boardwalk lithium brine project in northwest Alberta toward commercial production.

According to a news release, SLB will support the project with its proprietary lithium production solution, which covers brine treatment, direct lithium extraction (DLE), impurity removal and lithium conversion processes. LithiumBank says the FEED will expand upon its 2024 preliminary economic assessment (PEA) by delivering engineering and integrated process designs, while leveraging existing oil and gas infrastructure to lower costs and reduce risks.

“We are excited to advance Boardwalk supported by SLB, whose proven technology and global execution capabilities from subsurface expertise through to lithium conversion provide a pathway to commercial production which will enable the company to de-risk and accelerate our commercial production journey, effectively bypassing the costly and time-consuming demonstration facility processes,” said Rob Shewchuk, the CEO and director of LithiumBank. “This collaboration will provide a pathway for the company to achieve the first commercial scale brine production in Canada beyond 10,000 tpa LCE."

LithiumBank also noted continued government support, highlighting $3.9 million in non‑dilutive funding from Emissions Reduction Alberta.