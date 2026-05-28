Treasure Hunt: Saskatchewan Potash – The buried treasure that fed the world

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Long before Saskatchewan became synonymous with endless wheat fields, another treasure lay hidden deep beneath the prairie soil. It was a mineral bounty so enormous it would eventually help feed billions of people around the world.

But for decades, nobody knew it was there.

The discovery of potash in Saskatchewan was not marked by a lone prospector or a dramatic cry of “Eureka!” Instead, it arrived almost by accident, buried nearly 1 km underground beneath flat farmland.

What followed would transform Saskatchewan into one of the most important mining regions on Earth. Today, the province produces about one-third of the world’s potash supply, anchoring a global fertilizer industry essential to modern agriculture and food security.

And yet the story of Saskatchewan potash remains one of Canada’s great hidden treasure tales: a saga of accidental discovery, engineering triumphs, prairie boomtowns and a mineral so valuable it became known as “pink gold.”

A sea beneath the prairie

The story begins more than 350 million years ago, when Saskatchewan sat beneath a vast inland sea.

As ancient waters evaporated under a hot Devonian sun, layers of salt and potassium-rich minerals accumulated on the sea floor. Over millions of years, those deposits were buried beneath sedimentary rock, entombing one of the world’s richest evaporite basins beneath the future Canadian Prairies.

For centuries, nobody suspected the treasure below.

Settlers who arrived on the prairies in the late 19th century saw only fertile farmland and endless sky. Wheat became king, and Saskatchewan grew into one of the world’s great grain-producing regions. But farming steadily depleted nutrients from the soil, especially potassium, one of the three essential elements needed for plant growth.

Potash, rich in potassium, would eventually become indispensable to modern agriculture. It strengthens roots, improves drought resistance and boosts crop yields. Without it, feeding the modern world would be nearly impossible.

Ironically, Saskatchewan farmers were unknowingly growing crops atop the very mineral they needed most.

The accidental discovery

The breakthrough came not from mining, but from oil exploration.

In 1943, drillers searching for petroleum near Radville in southern Saskatchewan encountered thick layers of potassium-rich salts deep underground. Similar discoveries followed across the province as oil companies drilled exploratory holes into the prairie basin.

At first, few grasped the scale of what had been found.

But provincial geologists soon realized Saskatchewan possessed one of the largest potash deposits on Earth.

Among the key figures was geologist F.H. Edmunds, whose mapping helped establish the enormous economic potential of the deposits.

The discoveries attracted global attention. International mining firms rushed to stake claims beneath Saskatchewan farmland.

The challenge was immense. The potash lay more than 1,000 metres below surface in some places, beneath water-bearing rock that threatened catastrophic flooding. Many experts doubted the mines could even be built.

Sinking the shafts

The race to develop Saskatchewan potash in the 1950s and 1960s became one of the most ambitious industrial undertakings in Canadian history.

American, European and Canadian companies descended on the province. Towns like Esterhazy, Lanigan and Rocanville morphed into bustling mining centres.

The journey towards becoming a global potash powerhouse wasn’t easy, however. Early mine construction proved nightmarishly difficult. Water repeatedly flooded shafts before crews could reach the orebody. Millions of dollars vanished into failed projects.

The most infamous disaster struck near Saskatoon in early 1987, when the Patience Lake mine was closed due to uncontrollable flooding. Engineers battled desperately to save it before it reopened about two years later using a revolutionary solution-mining technique.

Yet Saskatchewan miners and engineers refused to quit.

A breakthrough came through artificial ground-freezing technology. Crews drilled rings of pipes into the earth and circulated super-chilled brine to freeze water-bearing rock solid before sinking shafts through it.

The engineering feats astonished the mining world as they were among the most technically difficult mines ever attempted, and they were being built beneath wheat fields.

Boomtowns on the prairie

Life was breathed into prairie communities as the mines expanded.

As a result, Esterhazy became one of the world’s potash capitals. Rocanville and Lanigan boomed with miners, engineers and immigrant labourers arriving from across Canada and Europe as the mines offered wages rarely seen in rural Canada.

New gigantic headframes rose above the prairie skyline like steel cathedrals. Rail lines carried millions of tonnes of potash to ports on the West Coast and Thunder Bay for shipment around the globe.

Inside the earth, miners worked in surreal conditions unlike any other Canadian mine. Instead of jagged rock veins, potash miners carved vast rooms through pink and white salt beds that glowed under artificial light.

Guests and visitors often remarked the mines resembled underground cities.

All across the subterranean network, massive machines bore tunnels through the salt, sending a steady stream of pink ore to the surface.

National and international markets took notice as this sudden surge of wealth transformed Saskatchewan’s economy.

Pink gold and global power

By the 1970s, Saskatchewan had become the undisputed giant of global potash production.

The province’s mines supplied farmers from Brazil to India to China. Potash exports became a pillar of the Canadian economy, generating billions in revenue and helping finance schools, hospitals and infrastructure across Saskatchewan.

Premier Allan Blakeney’s government established the Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan as a Crown corporation in 1975, partly nationalizing the industry to ensure greater provincial control over the resource.

Few commodities tied Saskatchewan so directly to the world economy.

The industry endured wild cycles of boom and bust. Mines opened, closed, merged and modernized. In 2010, Ottawa blocked a massive takeover bid for PotashCorp by global mining giant BHP (ASX, NYSE: BHP), arguing the company was too strategically important to Canada.

It was a reminder that Saskatchewan potash was no ordinary commodity.

Feeding the future

Today, Saskatchewan remains the beating heart of the global potash industry.

Modern operations run by Nutrien (TSX, NYSE: NTR), the world’s top potash producer, and Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) produce tens of millions of tonnes annually. At Esterhazy, miners now operate some of the largest and most technologically advanced underground potash mines on Earth.

The importance of potash has only grown in the 21st century.

As the global population climbs toward 10 billion people, demand for fertilizer continues rising. Farmers must grow more food on less land under increasingly difficult climate conditions. Potash remains essential to improving crop yields and preserving soil health.

Geopolitics have also elevated Saskatchewan’s importance. Belarus and Russia, two other major potash producers, have faced sanctions and supply disruptions in recent years, increasing global reliance on stable Canadian production.

Some analysts now describe potash as critical not only to agriculture, but to global security itself.

The prairie treasure endures

Unlike many mining boomtowns that faded after their ore ran out, Saskatchewan’s potash communities continue to thrive because the resource is so immense. Some estimates suggest the province possesses enough potash reserves for hundreds of years of production.

The mines have become woven into prairie identity. Generations of families have worked underground. Giant white tailings piles rise beside prairie highways like artificial mountains, unmistakable landmarks of the hidden treasure below.

And yet, for all its economic might, potash still lacks the romance of gold rushes or diamond strikes.

There were no stampedes over mountain passes or prospectors clutching nuggets beside frozen creeks. Instead, Saskatchewan’s greatest treasure was found beneath wheat fields by drillers searching for something else entirely.

But in its own way, the story is every bit as extraordinary. For deep beneath the quiet prairie lies a mineral bounty that helps feed the planet, proving that Canada’s greatest treasures are not always the easiest to see.