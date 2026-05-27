Yukon Metals lines up $10M financing for exploration program

AZ property in western Yukon. Credit: Yukon Metals.

Yukon Metals has signed an agreement with ATB Cormark Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity to raise up to $10 million through a best-efforts private placement, to fund drilling on its AZ and Birch properties

The financing package includes two components: up to $2.5 million in flow-through (FT) units priced at $0.57, and an additional $7.5 million hard-dollar (HD) units priced at $0.50. Each unit contains one share and half a warrant — full warrants are exercisable at $0.75 for two following the closing date. Closing is expected on or around June 11, 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

According to the company, funds from the HD units will support drilling operations and general corporate needs.

In securing this money, Yukon Metals is continuing to position itself as one of the territory’s more active exploration companies. The company’s portfolio spans copper‑gold and silver‑lead‑zinc assets.