ARLYX launches autonomous handling solution

ARLYX Material Handling unit. Credit: ARLYX

Quebec-based ARLYX has launched what it calls the first fully electric autonomous solution for material handling in underground mines. Developed over two years and tested in a tier 1 mine, the new platform pairs a utility vehicle with the company’s AutoLatch module and is designed to operate continuously, including during blasting periods.

According to ARLYX, a single tele-operator can oversee up to ten vehicles simultaneously. The system is compatible with LTE, 5G, Wi-Fi and radio.

Michael Simard, the founder and CEO of ARLYX, says the platform was designed “for mines, their constraints and their realities.” He added that addressing ramp congestion was a priority for the company, in an effort to increase overall productivity. “Ramp congestion is the bottleneck of every underground mine. Every day, hours and thousands of dollars are left on the table. ARLYX is the first to tackle the problem at its source by clearing the ramp,” he concluded.

The platform will be showcased in Timmins, Ont., at the Canadian Mining Expo, running June 10 and 11, and in Sudbury, Ont., at the GMG Forum, June 16 and 17.