Alkane posts record AUD$93M profit on surging gold prices

Alkane’s operations in Tomingley, Australia. Credit: Alkane

Alkane Resources, an Australia-based gold producer with projects in New South Wales and Sweden, released its Q3 financial results, reporting a profit of AUD$93 million — setting a record, according to the news release.

"The company ended the quarter in with cash and bullion of AUD$362 million which will provide the support for Alkane’s growth plans," said Nic Earner, managing director of Alkane. "Given the strong performance to date, we move into the second half of the year with momentum and are on track to meet our production and cost guidance for 2026," he added.

The results showed an increase in production in most metrics at Björkdal gold operations in Sweden and Costerfield gold-antimony operations in Victoria, Australia. There was, however, a dip in output at Alkane’s Tomingley, Australia site, which the company said, “was due to stope performance issues,” but added, “However, this was offset by higher development ore tonnages.”

This strong quarter comes as gold producers continue to benefit from elevated global prices.