1911 Gold reports high‑grade results from Ogama‑Rockland drilling

True North Complex in Manitoba. Credit: 1911 Gold

1911 Gold has reported new high-grade assay results from drilling at its Ogama-Rockland gold deposit in southeast Manitoba, 45 kilometres from the company’s True North gold project.

The company drilled eight surface holes totaling 2,410 metres and took additional samples from 15 historical holes. The project returned several high‑grade intercepts, including double‑digit gold grades over multi‑metre widths and grades exceeding 30 g/t. Sampling of previously untested historical core also produced strong results, with one interval grading more than 18 g/t.

“Drilling confirmed our new geological model and intersected high-grade intercepts within and as extensions to the resource,” Shaun Heinrichs, the president and CEO of 1911 Gold, said. “In addition, we have confirmed high-grade gold mineralization in historical core not previously sampled as well as from our 2018 infill drilling not included in the current resource, which encountered a number of high-grade intercepts, all of which will be included in the new mineral resource update.”

1911 Gold says Ogama‑Rockland will be included in an updated and expanded preliminary economic assessment (PEA) once the new mineral resource estimate is completed later this year.