1911 Gold reports strong metallurgical results from Manitoba projects

True North Complex in Manitoba. Credit: 1911 Gold

1911 Gold (TSXV: AUMB, OTCQX: AUMBF) has reported metallurgical results of 93.% and 96.3% at its True North and Ogama-Rockland gold projects respectively. The stock climbed to its highest level since June.

Test work at True North examined a 130 kg sample with a measured head grade of 1.82 gold grams per tonne. Gravity recovery averaged 51.0% gold, flotation recovery 44.5% gold and leach recovery averaged 95.5% gold.

“We are pleased to provide results from metallurgical test work for True North, confirming excellent gold recoveries, with a significant amount of gold recovered through the gravity stage, and the remainder readily leachable in the flotation concentrate,” said Shaun Heinrichs, 1911 Gold’s president and CEO.

At Ogama-Rockland, preliminary metallurgical work took a composite sample with a measured head grade of 4.65 gold grams per tonne. The test work reported gold recovery of 82.0% by gravity concentration and 97.7% by leaching the reground flotation concentrate.

“Preliminary test work for Ogama-Rockland provided encouraging results and confirmed the clean nature of material which is amenable to high recoveries at the True North mill,” Heinrichs added.

Company shares jumped 6.96% Thursday morning in Toronto, pushing the stock to 84¢ apiece.

True North is a gold exploration and mining operation around a centralized ore processing facility near Rice Lake, Manitoba. The Ogama-Rockland gold project is located about 45 km from True North and consists of two historic mines. Between 1948 and 1951, the shafts produced about 45,000 ounces of gold at a grade of 11.25 grams per tonne.