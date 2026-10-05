CCR plans $250K social investment Montreal East

Outside CCR in Montreal. Credit: Glencore

In celebration of 95 years of operations at its Canadian Copper Refinery (CCR) in Montreal, Glencore (GLEN) has announced $250,000 (US$175,424) in social investments into the city’s East End.

Originally opening in 1931, the facility refines copper into high-purity cathodes, supplying metals to the electrical infrastructure, transportation and technology industries. Today, it is Canada’s only remaining integrated copper processing chain.

“For 95 years, CCR has been a fixture in Montreal East and part of the history of many families whose members have worked there for generations,” said Marie-Pier Bédard, CCR’s general manager. “This anniversary is an opportunity to celebrate this legacy, thank our community for its trust and reaffirm our commitment to the future.”

With an annual production capacity of 325,000 tonnes of copper, the refinery supports more than 500 jobs and spends more than $400 million on goods and services every year.

CCR plans to invest more than $250,000 in community programs through existing partnerships with Marché public de Pointe-aux-Trembles, Action Secours Vie d'Espoir, the Fondation de la persévérance scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île and BougeBouge.

In addition, the refinery opened its doors to visitors on Oct. 3 and 4 to tour the facility. CCR says the celebrations were an opportunity to thank the community for its trust and "share the refinery’s history and expertise while highlighting the women and men who have brought it to life.”

“We are proud to help power the future every day,” Bédard said.