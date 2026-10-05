Electra taps Garzon Duenas to lead refinery transition

Electra's cobalt refinery in northern Ontario. Credit: Electra

Electra Battery Materials (TSXV: ELBM) has named Garzon Duenas as its general manager and commissioning leader, effective Monday.

Duenas will lead operational readiness and the transition of the company's Ontario cobalt sulfate refinery from construction through ramp-up and commercial operations. He will be responsible for building and leading the commissioning and operating teams and establishing the systems, procedures and operating discipline required for safe production.

“Garzon and I have worked together before, and I have seen firsthand the discipline and operating focus he brings,” said Trent Mell, Electra’s CEO. “He sets high performance standards, drives continuous improvement and develops the people around him to deliver against those standards.”

Previously in his career, Duenas managed the commissioning and start-up of a 3,000-tonne-per-year nickel processing facility in the Philippines. He also served as project manager for the engineering, procurement and construction of a nickel refinery and led the commissioning of a nickel concentrator through to commercial production.

“A successful start-up is largely decided before the first feed is introduced,” Duenas said in a news release. “My focus will be on creating a strong operating culture built around safety, reliability and execution, and ensuring our people and processes are ready to deliver as the refinery comes online.”

Most recently, Duenas led mill and surface operations at Eldorado Gold (TSE: ELD) Saskatchewan. There, his responsibilities included production management, operational readiness and commissioning, as well as coordinating engineering teams, contractors and operating personnel.

Located north of Toronto, Electra’s Ontario refinery is a hydrometallurgical facility project for battery‑grade cobalt sulfate production. Recent findings showed capital estimates for the first-phase nickel sulfate refinery ranged from $530 million (C$738.87 million) to $675 million, depending on feedstock configurations.

Electra says construction remains on budget. Select commissioning activities are set to begin in Q4 of 2026, with commercial production targeted for the end of 2027.