2023 edition of EY’s mining taxation guide now available

EY Canada, based in Vancouver, has released the fourth edition of EY’s Guide to the Taxation of Mining Operations.

Volatility is increasing across the mining and metals sector. From evolving environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities to geopolitical uncertainty, rising costs and strained supply chains. Navigating so much change requires miners to operate exceedingly well.

Michael Sabatino is EY Canada’s mining and metals tax leader. He says EY’s Guide to the Taxation of MiningOperations is an in-depth resource for tax and finance professionals leading in mining organizations today.

Practical and detailed, the 2023 edition is updated and refreshed to reflect today’s tax environment. Written by seasoned tax professionals and building on its 10 years in publication, the guide provides:

Mining-specific insights provided by experienced practitioners.

Canadian tax knowledge deeply connected to the latest changes and nuances.

Clear, trusted content clearly written to support your tax teams all year long.

This edition also includes a new section on the federal carbon tax imposed under the Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act, as well as commentary on existing rules and legislation, reviews of current administrative practice, and references to applicable legislation, case law and administrative materials.

EY’s Guide to the Taxation of Mining Operations can be purchased as an ebook here.

