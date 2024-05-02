Mining People: E-Tech, Glencore Canada, Evolution Mining, Nickelex, Tudor Gold, EMX Royalty, Comet Lithium, The Metals Company

Management changes announced this week:

Satvir (Saf) Dhillon is the new CEO, president, and a director of Bayridge Resources.

E-Tech Resources named Christopher Drysdale as interim CEO.

Eureka Lithium named DJ Bowen as interim CEO upon the resignation of Jeffrey Wilson.

Evolution Mining named Matthew (Matt) O’Neil as COO, effective June 1.

Glencore Canada appointed Jean-Francoise Verret VP of the Raglan mine.

Nickelex Resource named Jay Oness as VP corporate development and Matt Anderson as CFO.

The new president of Prismo Metals is Steve Robertson.

Sayona Mining named Dougal Elder CFOand Andrew Barber lead investor relations and communications.

Tudor Gold appointed Patrick Donnelly as VP capital markets.

Board changes:

Comet Lithium invited Jamie Flegg and S. Mitchel Wasel to join its board, effective May 28.

EMX Royalty named Dawson Brisco and Chris Wright as directors.

Hugh Behroozy joined the board of Gold Mountain Mining.

Los Andes Copper said non-executive board member Warren Gilman has stepped down.

The Metals Company welcomed Steve Jurvetson, formerly a director of Tesla, as its vice-chair.

Jiang Lia has resigned his seat on the board of Vendetta Mining.

Wealth Minerals announced the passing of former board member Leonard (Len) Harris.

World Copper announced that Gordon Neal, Keith Henderson, and Jonathan Lotz have joined the board and Petrick Burns and Roberto Freraut have resigned.