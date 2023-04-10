Abcourt releases Discovery’s first MRE, with grades over 4 g/t gold

Abcourt Mines has released the first mineral resources estimate (MRE) for the Discovery project, a wholly owned gold deposit located in the Abitibi greenstone belt. Discovery is 80 km east of the Sleeping Giant plant, 100% owned by Abcourt, and 35 km north of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Que.

Highlights of the MRE show 177,700 oz. in measured and indicated resources in 1.18 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.66 g/t gold and 303,700 oz. in inferred resources in 1.9 million tonnes at an average grade of 4.80 g/t gold.

The MRE reflects the results of approximately 158,000 metres of drilling, of which 35,551 metres were carried out from 2010 to 2018. The MRE was carried out by the firm InnovExplo of Val d'Or.

“We are pleased to now own a second deposit with mineral resources near our Sleeping Giant mill. The potential for a regional hub around the Sleeping Giant mill is beginning to emerge with the addition of the Discovery deposit, and the upcoming addition of another MRE at the Flordin deposit within the same radius around the mill,” said Pascal Hamelin, president and CEO of Abcourt.

To learn more, visit www.Abcourt.ca.