Abitibi Metals makes higher-grade expansion at its polymetallic B26 deposit

Abitibi Metals (CSE: AMQ; OTCQB: AMQFF) announced new drill results for its 16,500-metre phase 2 drill program at its B26 polymetallic deposit. This high-grade mineralization delineates the southern boundary of the B26 system. The B26 deposit is located north of Montreal in central Quebec. It sits on property about 90 km west of Matagami.

The B26 deposit – with results from the recently updated 2024 mineral resource estimate – shows an indicated resource of 11.3 million tonnes at 2.13% copper equivalent (1.23% copper, 1.27% zinc, 0.46 g/t gold, and 31.9 g/t silver). The deposit’s inferred resource is 7.2 million tonnes at 2.21% copper equivalent (1.56% copper, 0.17% zinc, and 0.87 g/t gold and 7.4% g/t silver). This past November indicated and inferred resources both increased over 60% at the deposit.

The company reports the high-grade drill results as follows: Hole 1274-24-346 delivered 4.9% copper equivalent over 5.1 metres within 2.1% copper equivalent over 13.6 metres, starting at 367 metres depth. The ongoing drilling has the objective to expand known lenses and further define higher-grade mineralization.

Drilling teams intersected ribboned semi-massive sulphides over a core length of 13.6 metres, hosting 1% to 15% chalcopyrite over metre-long intervals associated with 5–20% sphalerite. This intercept returned 0.92% copper, 2.17% zinc, 68 g/t silver, and 0.36 g/t gold from 369 to 382.65 metres.

Abitibi reported a higher-grade interval, based on visual observations from 377.55 to 382.65 metres, with a copper equivalent value of 4.86%, comprising 2.24% copper, 4.74% zinc, 140 g/t silver, and 0.36 g/t gold. The zinc and silver-rich mineralization is within a broader envelope of 0.66% copper equivalent over 71.85 metres from 310.8 metres to 382.65 metres.

Jonathon Deluce, CEO of Abitibi, commented, "We are thrilled to announce results from the eastern section of the mid-level resource growth target, where we have confirmed higher grades within a previously untested 100-metre gap in drill coverage. These results reinforce our thesis of expanding the underground resource beyond the current ~850 million lb. of contained copper equivalent."

SOQUEM made a $11.5 million investment in Abitibi recently. This cash injection was for completion of remaining 2024 work program, along with an expected additional 20,000 meters in 2025. Abitibi will be completing the option through incorporating this completed work into a preliminary economic assessment More information is posted on www.AbitibiMetals.com.