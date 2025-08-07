ABMEC announces 2025 conference and exhibition

The Association of British Mining Engineering and Consultants (ABMEC) announced the return of its highly anticipated annual conference and exhibition, set to take place on 26 and 27 November at Doncaster Racecourse. ABMEC is once again collaborating with MAUK (The Mining Association of the United Kingdom) and will bring together leading suppliers and manufacturers as well as mine operators for a landmark event.

ABMEC is the UK trade association representing suppliers within the mining supply chain. With a history dating back to the 1930s, ABMEC promotes the interests of its members and the wider mining technology community through advocacy, international trade development, and technical support.

The ABMEC Conference has grown into one of the UK’s premier mining events, offering unique insights into the future of mining equipment, engineering excellence, and innovation. The 2025 event will feature a diverse program of expert speakers, technical presentations, and a vibrant exhibition showcasing the latest products, services, and technologies in the mining sector.

As part of its commitment to nurturing future talent, ABMEC is offering free delegate passes to students to inspire the next generation of engineers, consultants and mining professionals.

Dr Kate Thornton, CEO of ABMEC, said: "The ABMEC Conference is a vital platform for showcasing the innovation, resilience, and technical excellence that define the UK’s mining supply chain. We are especially proud this year to welcome the next generation of engineers and geoscientists through free student access, reinforcing our commitment to building a diverse and skilled future workforce.”

With a global audience and international speakers, the ABMEC Conference and Exhibition continues to champion the best of British mining engineering and consulting while embracing global opportunities and challenges. Registration is now open for delegates and exhibitors. For more information, please visit www.Abmec.org.uk or contact enquiries@abmec.org.uk.