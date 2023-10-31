Aggreko launches newest Tier 4 Final generators in Canada

Aggreko, a leading provider of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy solutions, announced today that its latest Tier 4 Final generators are now available in Canada. Aggreko is offering the low-emissions technology for Canadian customers in Canadian Standards Association (CSA)-certified options ranging from 100 kW to 500 kW.

Aggreko designed the Tier 4 Final generators to comply with the Canadian environmental protection act’s most stringent emissions regulations for diesel generators, in alignment with those of the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which apply to products for use in Canada as well as the United States. All units in the fleet incorporate a variety of advanced exhaust treatment processes to remove harmful pollutants. Compared to traditional generators, these systems achieve a 98% reduction in the volume of particulates and a 96% reduction in NOx emissions.

The Tier 4 Final fleet is part of Aggreko’s mission to provide better options for customers who rely on mobile power solutions to reduce their operational carbon footprint without compromising reliability or negatively impacting budgets. All Tier 4 Final generators are a central part of Aggreko’s Greener Upgrades initiative, which bundles together cleaner solutions in packages tailor-made for customers looking to improve efficiencies, reduce costs and lower emissions.

As the Tier 4 Final generators prioritize efficiency, they can also operate on alternative fuels such as hydrotreated vegetable oil and operators can take advantage of load management tools to minimize fuel consumption. Aggreko’s remote monitoring services also reduce service costs and interruptions associated with in-person service checks, ensuring that businesses can continue to operate efficiently and reliably.

The Tier 4 Final launch in Canada continues Aggreko’s commitment to bringing advanced, innovative temporary power solutions to the country, routed through our locations in Ontario and Alberta.

For more information about Aggreko’s Tier 4 Final fleet options in Canada, please visit the Aggreko website.