Agnico becomes premium sponsor of CEEC International and joins Global Water Initiative

CEEC International, the Coalition for Mineral Efficiency, announced Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX:AEM; NYSE:AEM) has joined the coalition as a premium sponsor and an early adopter of the Global Water Initiative. The sponsorship signifies a strategic alliance aimed at promoting sustainable mineral processing and improved understanding of water management within the resources sector.

CEEC International, as a registered charity, serves as a vital platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration and advocacy of eco-efficient practices. CEEC aims to support the resources sector to provide society with the minerals and metals needed to thrive whilst minimizing any negative impacts on the environment in terms of tailings, emissions and waste.

"Agnico Eagle is proud to collaborate with CEEC International in their mission to advocate for eco-efficient minerals and metals production practices globally," said Carol Plummer, EVP operational excellence. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to improving water efficiency, reducing emissions, and overall environmental stewardship, which are important aspects of our sustainability agenda."

Agnico and CEEC share a vision to accelerate the adoption of eco-efficient practices as well as to reduce energy and water consumption and to minimize environmental impacts.

The Global Water Initiative is set to officially launch at MetPlant on Nov. 5-8 in Adelaide, South Australia. It represents a significant milestone in CEEC's efforts, beginning with a panel discussion, initiating a four-session campaign to foster a shared understanding and identify critical gaps and needs in water management.

