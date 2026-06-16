AI model lifts Kandiolé’s valuation 140%

Kandiolé project in Western Mali, Credit: Roscan Gold

Stormlands Mining, an Ireland-based data analytics company, has released a new case study on Roscan Gold’s Kandiolé gold project in Western Mali. The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-generated results that increased the mine’s value by around 140% compared to Roscan’s base Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA).

Using updated March 2026 gold prices, Stormlands modelled a net present value (NPV) increase from US$462.1 million to US$1.11 billion. Drawing from the same dataset, the company estimated a life-of-mine revenue increase from US$2.56 billion to about US$4.03 billion, with life-of-mine EBITDA increasing from US$1.31 billion to approximately US$2.64 billion. The modelled payback period went from 1 year and 9 months to 12 months.

In a news release, Róisín O’Connell, the chief executive officer at Stormlands, restated her argument that economic reports should be dynamically updated with changing metal prices. “Kandiolé is particularly interesting because the updated price case does not rely on distant late-life cash flows. A substantial part of the value uplift is generated early in the mine life, improving payback and strengthening the capital recovery profile,” she added.

The case study is part of Stormlands’ efforts to create a set of resources for mining companies to predict and assess economic conditions. Other studies have re-examined the Whistler, MPD and Caliche projects.