Alamos extends high-grade gold zone at Mulatos satellite deposit

Alamos Gold (TSX: AGI; NYSE: AGI) has extended the high-grade mineralization at the Puerto Del Aire (PDA) satellite deposit beyond existing reserves and resources of the Mulatos mine in Sonora state, Mexico.

The company encountered the mineralization within a 200-metre gap between the PDA1 and PDA2 zones, highlighting the potential for further resource expansion. Many intercepts were well above the current reserve grade.

The PDA deposit has current proven and probable reserves of 2.9 million tonnes grading 4.7 g/t gold for 428,000 oz. of metal, out of the Mulatos total of 29.4 million tonnes grading 1.6 g/t gold for 1.5 million oz. gold.

The higher-grade underground deposit comprises five zones next to the central Mulatos pit.

Today's drill results showed excellent grades and true widths, with 70% of the holes intersecting grades above the 3.0 g/t gold underground cut-off grade.