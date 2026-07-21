Altura enters Australian skies with Indigenous‑owned charter fleet

The planned Altura branding: Credit Altura

Altura Airlines, a majority Indigenous-owned charter operator, has entered service. The Perth-based company aims to support Western Australia’s mining sector.

Combining decades of airline management, flight operations and aircraft maintenance, the new company says it is ready to deliver safe, responsive and reliable aviation services.

The news comes as Western Australia’s mining sector continues to surge. With battery‑metals demand climbing and new lithium, nickel and iron ore developments, the state accounted for about 60% of national mining and petroleum investment in 2025. Much of the expansion has been driven by fly‑in/fly‑out (FIFO) workforces — an area Altura wants to address.

“Aviation is a critical part of our customers' operations. Our role is to provide dependable aircraft, responsive service and the confidence that comes from working with an experienced aviation partner,” said Phil Garcia, a co-founder and director of Altura.

Fellow co-founder and director, Michael Evans said industries in Western Australia need an aviation partner that understands the challenges of the region. “Our strategy is to grow alongside our customers by expanding both our fleet and operational capability.”

Altura’s current fleet includes Dash 8–100, Dash 8–300 and Dash 8–400 aircraft. The airline says it plans to add an Airbus A320 to its fleet in 2027, subject to regulatory approvals.

Amanda Healy, a co-founder and director, said the company was established to go beyond aviation services. “As a majority Indigenous-owned charter airline, we are proud to bring a different perspective to Australia's aviation industry — one that combines operational excellence with genuine partnerships, exceptional service and a long-term commitment to the regions where we operate.”

Further service information is available on Altura’s website.