AME JV video: Sokoman looks to bulk gold, lithium spinoff milestones

Sokoman Minerals (TSXV: SIC; US-OTC: SICNF) is working towards taking a bulk sample from its main Moosehead gold project in central Newfoundland in a few months. Moosehead lies about 400 km northwest of St. John’s.

CEO Tim Froude says he’s looking forward to what the bulk sample will reveal, based on drill results in January which included a highlight hole that cut 4.8 metres grading 69 grams gold per tonne.

“Having these high grades gives us more confidence that the sample we will be taking will adequately represent what we feel is the very high grade nature of this deposit,” Froude said last month at the AME Roundup conference in Vancouver.

In the coming weeks, Sokoman also plans to spin out new lithium exploration company Vinland Lithium after the discovery of the battery metal at its Killick project in Newfoundland.

