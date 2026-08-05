SuperCritical appoints Neal Froneman as chair

Neal Froneman at Mining Indaba 2024. Credit: Mining Indaba/YouTube

SuperCritical Materials has appointed Neal Froneman, Sibanye-Stillwater’s founder and former CEO, as its new chair of the board of directors.

Froneman joins SuperCritical with more than three decades of executive leadership experience in global mining, resource development and capital markets. During his career, he has served as CEO of five major mining companies. Froneman retired from Sibanye-Stillwater in Sept. 2025 following 12 years at its helm. Under his leadership, Sibanye-Stillwater expanded its operations into critical mineral mining, notably lithium, through the acquisition of a stake in Finland’s Keliber Lithium project.

“Neal has spent his career building resource companies, developing complex industrial projects and creating long-term value for shareholders," said Alexander Canon Bryan, SuperCritical’s CEO.

An investor in SuperCritical, Froneman says he was drawn to the company by its market opportunity and the company’s approach to fuel‑production infrastructure. “Global demand for reliable, carbon-free energy is accelerating, yet fuel supply remains one of the most important long-term constraints facing the nuclear industry,” he said in a news release.

SuperCritical is currently expanding nuclear fuel supply by commercializing advanced seawater uranium extraction to support nuclear growth and the rising energy demands of the artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. The company said his experience will be invaluable as it builds out the infrastructure.