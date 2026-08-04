AFEX expands compact series with 3-gallon system

The new 3-gallon system next to the 1.5-gallon version. Credit: AFEX

AFEX Fire Suppression Systems has released its new 3-gallon liquid-agent fire suppression system, expanding its compact series.

Like its previous model, the new configuration is FM 5970 HDME-approved — a certification that assures the technology adheres to rigorous safety benchmarks. The new system increases capacity while preserving vertical and horizontal mounting options.

“Expanding the compact series with a 3-gallon option allows us to support a wider range of equipment without compromising installation flexibility or system performance," said Michael Medina, project manager at AFEX. "With FM approval and the proven performance of SAFE-X, customers can trust these systems to help protect operators and equipment when it matters most.”

SAFE-X, the company’s proprietary liquid fire-suppression agent, is a fluorine-free solution. The liquid is designed to reduce temperatures, prevent re-ignition and penetrate debris.

AFEX’s 3-gallon compact liquid agent fire suppression system is available for purchase through the company’s network of authorized distributors.