AME Roundup: BC’s first critical minerals strategy has some asking, ‘Is it enough?’

British Columbia launched its Critical Mineral Strategy at Vancouver's AME BC Roundup on Monday, proposing 11 actions to boost the mineral sector and attract investment, though some question the plan's substance.

“The world needs a stable, free, democratic, high-standard producer of the metals and minerals needed to battle climate change,” Premier David Eby declared as he announced the strategy’s first-phase rollout. He underlined B.C.’s “generational opportunity to seize, to build wealth and protect the planet simultaneously,” to rousing applause.

The launch of the plan, which was only broadly outlined Monday, comes after Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have already laid out their own strategies.

The strategy comprises nearly a dozen first-phase action points, including developing a B.C. critical minerals atlas; engaging and aligning with First Nations on strategy and infrastructure; and opening a dedicated project advancement office to offer streamlined support services — including a concierge, project management, and First Nations negotiators.

The strategy further aims to tackle obstacles impeding project development and workforce stability. Additionally, for critical mineral geoscience initiatives, $3.9 million is allocated over four years, starting in 2022-23. A new critical minerals advisory committee will provide guidance.