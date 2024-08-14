Amex expands High-Grade zone: drills 2.22 g/t gold over 34.75 metres 

Amex Exploration (TSXV:AMX; OTCQX:AMXEF) reported drill results that have extended the near-surface mineralization of the High-Grade zone (HGZ) at its Perron project in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

The latest results come from holes drilled near the diabase dike, which runs through the central part of the HGZ. This area had limited information, and the new data shows potential for further growth across the Perron project. However, these results will not be included in the company's upcoming resource estimate, which is expected in the third quarter.

Key results from the HGZ include:

Drill hole PE-24-788: 34.8 metres at 2.22 g/t gold including 1.0 metre of 53.16 g/t gold at 145 metres

Drill hole PE-24-791: 10.2 metres at 1.47 g/t gold including 0.8 metre of 10.49 g/t gold at 260 metres

"Drill hole PE-24-788 was placed in an area of the HGZ that was previously thought to only contain lower-grade mineralization, but this hole has defined some important mineralization outside of the previously known and delineated main HGZ core," said Amex executive chairman Jacques Trottier.

"We will continue to add more holes in this area on both sides of the diabase dike to see if a secondary plunge of higher-grade mineralization can be exploited," said Amex VP of exploration Aaron Stone.

