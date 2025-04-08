Defense Metals files pre-feasibility technical report for its Wicheeda project

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; OTCQB: DFMTF) announced the filing of an independent pre-feasibility study (PFS) technical report for its Wicheeda rare earth element […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff April 8, 2025 At 6:52 pm
Drilling at the Wicheeda rate earth project in B.C. Credit: Defense Metals.

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Defense Metals (TSXV: DEFN; OTCQB: DFMTF) announced the filing of an independent pre-feasibility study (PFS) technical report for its Wicheeda rare earth element deposit, located near Prince George, British Columbia. The effective date of the report is February 28, 2025.

The Wicheeda project, about 80 km northeast of the city of Prince George, is accessible by a paved highway and all-weather gravel roads and is close to infrastructure, including hydro power transmission lines and gas pipelines.

The report, prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101), supports the findings disclosed in the company's February 18, 2025, news release titled "Defense Metals – Robust Economics from Wicheeda Rare Earth Deposit PFS."

Mark Tory, president and CEO of Defense Metals remarked: "The detail and quality of the report is due to the work of renowned global experts Hatch and SRK and supporting group of consultants. I would like to thank them all for the time and effort that has been put into this comprehensive report."

The report reaffirmed the potential of the Wicheeda rare earth element deposit to drive regional prosperity and contribute to global supply chain issues.

BC Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals Jagrup Brar, added: "The Government of British Columbia is pleased to see Defense Metals making significant progress with the Wicheeda rare earth deposit. We understand that the project has the potential to become a significant global supplier of rare earth elements, and we welcome the work that Defense Metals is doing to advance their project. Our government is committed to improving permitting timelines and processes across the province."

The new report also received support from leadership within the company’s partner, the McLeod Lake Indian Band.

Chief Harkey Chingee commented: "The positive economic outcomes from the pre-feasibility study of the Wicheeda project affirm our position and established commitment to supporting its success. We look forward to continued collaboration with Defense Metals as we move forward together, creating long-term economic opportunities and sustainable benefits for the McLeod Lake Indian Band and contributing to the prosperity of the wider regional economy."

The complete report is available on the company's website at www.DefenseMetals.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering
May 14 2025 - May 15 2025
Mining Congress Qazaqstan
May 19 2025 - May 21 2025
SME’s Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2025) Navigating Risks of a New and Uncertain Reality Connecting Mining, Finance and Engineering Executives TM

Related Posts