AMW to spotlight Zimbabwe’s US$12B mining ambitions

Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Credit: REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

For nearly a decade, the government of Zimbabwe has been in the process of reintroducing itself to global markets. Under the nation’s previous president, Robert Mugabe, Indigenization laws meant that foreign companies could not hold majority ownership over any mining operations taking place within Zimbabwe. Following the 2017 coup d'état that ousted Mugabe, Zimbabwe’s new government, led by Emmerson Mnangagwa, immediately reversed these regulations. In the years since, Zimbabwe has made many attempts to reattract foreign investment, including announcing its intention to build a US$12 billion mining industry by 2030.

At this year’s African Mining Week (AMW), taking place in Cape Town from Oct. 14 to 16, Zimbabwe’s mining industry will be featured in a dedicated country spotlight, designed to connect global investors with government officials. The event will be attended by members of the country’s ministry and chamber of mines and by leading companies operating across the country.

In a news release, AMW described the moment as “pivotal” for Zimbabwe, as the country seeks fresh capital to unlock value from more than 60 known mineral occurrences spanning gold, lithium, platinum group metals, chrome, coal and rare earths.

Zimbabwe cut key mining licence and export-permit fees in May 2026, lowering investor costs. The reforms support a shift toward lithium processing, marked by Huayou Cobalt’s first lithium‑sulfate exports after updated quotas.

This year’s AMW feature arrives at a moment when Zimbabwe is not only reshaping its mining regulations but also its political landscape. On June 24th, 2026, the Senate passed a bill to delay the upcoming presidential election and overhaul the electoral system — essentially ending direct voting in the country. For investors gathering in Cape Town, the event offers a rare window into the country’s evolving governance. How these reforms may affect the trajectory of its US$12‑billion mining ambitions remains to be seen.