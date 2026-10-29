Angola mining conference to highlight full sector value chain

High-ranking members of Angola’s government will be in the capital city next month for the Angola International Mining Conference (AIMC) 2026. Organized […]
By David Cassels October 29, 2026 At 1:06 pm

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De Beers expands presence in Angola's diamond sector
Angola’s Catoca, the world’s fourth biggest diamond mine. Credit: Endiama

High-ranking members of Angola’s government will be in the capital city next month for the Angola International Mining Conference (AIMC) 2026.

Organized by the ministry of mineral resources, oil and gas (MIREPET) the event is designed to promote the southwest African nation’s mining potential and attract international investors. In addition to members of the government, presentations will also be given by leaders from national and international mining companies, financial institutions and diplomats.

“The Angola we aspire to will not merely export raw materials,” said Diamantino Pedro Azevedo, the minister of MIREPET. “It will be a country that understands its resources, selects the projects it develops on the basis of clear criteria, processes an increasing proportion of its output, protects the environment, empowers communities and educates citizens capable of managing their own value chains.”

Under its slogan, Angola: Minerals that Transform, Partnerships that Drive, the conference organizers say there will be a focus on the mining sector’s entire value-chain, from exploration and production to the processing industry. Programs will address ongoing reforms and environmental sustainability.

AIMC 2026 is taking place Nov. 26 and 27 at the Tenda do Porto de Luanda event space. 

For further information, visit: https://aimc.co.ao/?lang=en

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