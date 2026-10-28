Seeq launches first Conneqt EMEA conference

Seeq, a firm specializing in industrial artificial intelligence (AI), kicked off its Conneqt EMEA 2026 conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday. This conference […]
By David Cassels October 28, 2026 At 1:29 pm

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Conneqt EMEA 2026 is taking place Oct. 28 to 30 in Amsterdam. Credit: Seeq

Seeq, a firm specializing in industrial artificial intelligence (AI), kicked off its Conneqt EMEA 2026 conference in Amsterdam on Wednesday.

This conference is the inaugural Europe, Middle East and Africa edition of Seeq’s flagship event. It brings together industry leaders from across the world to explore what the company calls, “the future of industrial performance and decision-making.”

“As organizations navigate the next era of industrial AI, the greatest opportunities lie in combining human expertise, operational data, and AI to make better, faster decisions,” said Lisa Graham, Seeq’s CEO. “Conneqt brings our customers, partners, and industry leaders together to exchange ideas, share real-world experiences, and explore how we can turn intelligence into meaningful business impact.”

Conneqt EMEA 2026 is taking place Oct. 28 to 30 at the Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol hotel.

Featured presentations

The event will feature keynotes and general sessions from Seeq’s leadership, customers and industry experts. These presentations include:

  • CEO Fireside Chat: Graham will join Ronnie Bains, vice-president of EMEA and APAC at Seeq, for a conversation.
  • Customer Spotlight Session: Lanny Duvall, COO of Solvay, will join Brent Railey, Seeq’s vice-president of Enterprise Transformation.
  • Product Keynote: Led by Steve Evangelista, Seeq’s vice-president of product management, the team will showcase current Seeq capabilities, reveal new innovations and preview future product developments.
  • Hands-On AI Workshop: A workshop that will give attendees an opportunity to explore Industrial AI.

For more information, visit: https://www.seeq.com/resources/events/conneqt-2026-emea/

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