Angus Gold beats historical assays at Golden Sky in Ontario

Angus Gold (TSXV: GUS; US-OTC: ANGVF) says new drill results “significantly” improve on historical assays in some areas of the Dorset zone of its Golden Sky project in northern Ontario.

Hole GS-23-73 cut 16 metres grading 2.8 grams gold per tonne including 8 metres at 5.1 grams gold, and hole GS-23-72 returned 16 metres grading 2.2 grams gold including 6 metres at 3.4 grams gold, Angus said in a news release on Wednesday.

This week’s results compare with 47 intersections from 16 years ago on the property just north of Lake Superior, about 300 km east of Thunder Bay. Those assays showed at least 1.5 grams gold per tonne over lengths from 1 metre to 19.1 metres, according to a 2007 resource estimate by MetalCorp and Trelawney Resources. It reported 780,000 indicated tonnes grading 1.4 grams gold for 40,000 oz. of gold and 4.76 million inferred tonnes grading 1.1 grams gold for 180,000 oz. gold.

“Our key objectives at the Dorset zone continue to be strike extension and discovery of higher-grade zones,” Angus Gold CEO Steve Burleton said in the release. “These results also demonstrate that we can improve upon the historical results from Dorset, which bodes well for future resource estimates.”

Angus’ winter drill program saw nine of the 15 holes targeting infill at 25-metre spacing while others drilled high-grade material within the historical resource area for a future resource update, the company said. The Dorset zone lies within the under-explored Mishi Creek Deformation Zone, which runs 7 km into the Golden Sky project. The 234-sq.-km project lies between Wesdome Gold Mines’s (TSX: WDO) Eagle River and Mishi open-pit gold mines.