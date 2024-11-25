Archer Mining brings well-known Australian equipment brand to North American market

Archer Mining will now be supplying the North American market with products from a well-known Australian equipment brand for shotcrete spraying, concrete transportation and mixing. Archer Mining is a Canadian company that supplies and services heavy industries such as underground and surface mining, tunneling, and construction.

The company will distribute Jacon Equipment products and services. With this exclusive deal, Archer Mining will be able to offer more to miners and tunnellers. These purpose-built pieces of equipment will help streamline and optimize mining and tunnelling operations.

Jacon was established in 1978. It quickly became a major player in the niche field of designing, manufacturing and supplying pumping, spraying, and transportation equipment to the mining and construction industries in Australia and also overseas.

Archer said they will provide a range of diverse equipment offerings from Jacon, including shotcrete equipment, concrete pumping and transport, utility vehicles, personnel vehicles, waterjet and explosives charging equipment.

The new Jacon offerings include training, parts, and services that accompany their equipment. This includes comprehensive shotcrete training and certification, dry and wet shotcrete admixtures, technical support and expertise, and finally, full service and parts.

More information is posted on www.ArcherMining.com.