NioBay receives $400,000 grant for its Crevier 2 project

NioBay Metals (TSX-V: NBY; OTCQB: NBYCF) announced the award of a grant under the mining exploration support program for critical and strategic minerals. The program was provided by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) for its Crevier 2 niobium and tantalum project, which is the southern and northern extension of the original Crevier project already identified by a resource estimate.

The Crevier project is located about 50 km north of the town of Girardville, Quebec and about150 km from the Niobec mine. It is in the ancestral territory of the Pekuakamiulnuatsh Indigenous community, whose main population centre is Mashteuiatsh.

The MBRF awarded the grant entitled: “Conduct mineral processing tests on peripheral facies and host rocks at the Crevier deposit. The objective of this project is to carry out a drilling sampling program and systematic mineralogical characterization.”

Jean-Sébastien David, president and CEO of NioBay, said: “We are very pleased to announce the award of this important grant for our Company. This announcement demonstrates the importance that the Government of Quebec places on the critical and strategic metals sector and the recognition of the qualities of the Crevier project, which continues to improve as additional work is carried out. This grant, which is non-dilutive to our shareholders, is highly appreciated given the work we need to do to bring this project to the next level.”

Blanchette Vézina, Quebec’s minister of natural resources and forests, commented: “In an ever-changing global landscape, with the growing need for critical and strategic minerals, our government is committed to supporting mining exploration companies as they search for future mineral discoveries. The development of these minerals will ensure our competitiveness on the international stage, while fostering the essential energy and technological transition. I am proud to support these initiatives that contribute to the socio-economic development of Quebec and its regions.:

The Crevier project will focus exclusively on the production of niobium oxide for battery manufacturers as well as tantalum oxide for high-tech applications. More information is posted on www.NioBayMetals.com.