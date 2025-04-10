Integral Metals starts phase 1 exploration at its KAP project

Integral Metals (CSE: INTG; OTC: ITGLF) has engaged GeoCraft Geological Services to conduct phase 1 exploration activities on the company's KAP Project, located in the Sahtu region of the Mackenzie Mountains in the Northwest Territories. Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements.

This initial phase sets the groundwork for targeted drilling planned later this year, with particular interest in following up on historical exploration which demonstrated zinc-lead mineralization, including high grades of gallium and germanium, which are critical metals known for their roles in advanced electronics and renewable energy technologies.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, said: “We’re excited to kick off phase 1 exploration at the KAP Project alongside the experienced team at GeoCraft.”

The company plans to include the re-logging of historical drill core to develop modernized lithological descriptions that will be integrated data from previous exploration campaigns. GeoCraft will also establish a preliminary core reference library and select representative core specimens of key lithological units for laboratory analysis of their physical properties, including tests of magnetic susceptibility, conductivity, and induced polarization (IP) chargeability and resistivity.

Integral Metals will include the development of initial 3D models to delineate preliminary prospective targets any. The exploration company has said they will identify any zones lacking sufficient soil geochemical data. Integral has stated it is committed to responsible exploration practices. The company also said it will continue to engage proactively with local communities as part of its ongoing exploration activities. The company will provide further updates as its phase 1 activities progress.

More information is posted on www.IntegralMetals.com.