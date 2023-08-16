Aris Mining drills up to 647 g/t Au in Colombia

Aris Mining (TSX: ARIS; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced results to date from its ongoing 2023 exploration program at its Segovia gold operation in Colombia. The company reports that the 84,500-metre exploration drilling program is 58% complete.

Top results include:

El Silencio – 450 vein: 0.48 metres at 647 g/t gold in hole ES-MH10-04

El Silencio – 450 vein: 0.19 metres at 216 g/t gold in hole ES-EU-095

El Silencio - Reliquia vein: 0.69 metres at 152 g/t gold in hole MAN-IU-005

El Silencio - Reliquia vein: 0.43 metres at 144 g/t gold in hole MAN-IU-001

El Silencio – Manzanillo vein: 0.32 metres at 109 g/t gold in hole MAN-IU-03

Neil Woodyer, CEO of Aris Mining, said, “Drilling this year has successfully intersected 32 different mineralized vein structures at strategically spaced drill points. Our exploration investment continues to result in new high-quality ounces, and we eagerly await the results of the next phases of this program.”

The Segovia exploration drilling program is a comprehensive undertaking with 17 drill rigs operating in the El Silencio, Sandra K, Providencia, and Carla mines from 21 surface and underground targets. As of a cut-off date of July 31, 2023, the company had completed 48,964 meters of drilling.

For more information visit www.Aris-Mining.com.