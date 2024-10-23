BHP tops all miners in Forbes list of world’s best employers

Australian miner BHP (ASX, NYSE: BHP) recently earned a spot in Forbes list of the world's best employers of 2024, placing best amongst all peers in the industry.

Other notable names include Anglo American (LON: AAL), Newmont (TSX: NGT, NYSE: NEM), Vale (NYSE: VALE), Agnico Eagle Mines (TSX, NYSE: AEM), Glencore (LON: GLEN), AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE: AU) and Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A, TECK.B, NYSE: TECK).

To make the list, Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista and surveyed more than 300,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational corporate groups that meet the following criteria: employ more than 1,000 workers and operate in at least two of the six continental regions (Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America and Oceania).

Respondents were asked whether they would recommend their company to family or friends, and to rate it based on such criteria as salary, talent development and remote work options. They could also rate companies they knew through their own industry knowledge and through friends and family who worked there.

Survey responses were then analyzed and tallied — along with data from the previous three years — with a heavier weight placed on the more recent data and evaluations from current employees.

While the number of honorees per country varied based on the population and qualifying companies in each area, a total of 850 companies spanning 48 countries earned a ranking on Forbes' final list.

BHP topped all mining companies under the raw materials category, with a ranking of 90. Next up is Anglo American at #251, followed by Newmont at #474, Vale at #502, Agnico at #649, Glencore at #675, AngloGold at #789, Teck at #797 and Poland's KGHM at #823.