New Found cuts 105 g/t gold over 2.1 metres at newly acquired Kingsway project

New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; NYSE-American: NFGC) recently acquired the Kingsway gold project that adjoins the northern border of its 100%-owned Queensway gold project west of Gander, Nfld., and the company is reporting very good grades.

The highest was 105 g/t over 2.1 metres and 10.4 g/t gold over 4.5 metres at the Pistachio zone in hole NFGC-24-2153, drilled from 218.8 metres to 321.0 metres. From the shallowest to the deepest, the intersections were 4.45 metres grading 10.36 g/t gold, including 0.85 metre at 35.17 g/t; and 2.1 metres at 104.62 g/t gold, including290/.73 g/t; and 4.8 metres at 2.26 g/t gold.

To the south at the Queensway property, New Found drilled the Honeypot and Jackpot zones. High grades were cut here, too. Hole NFGC-24-2119 at Honeypot returned 6.15 metres grading 5.20 g/t gold, including 0.7 metre at 15.32 g/t and 0.8 metre at 11.93 g/t. Also at Honeypot, hole NFGC-24-2129 that intersected 4.1 metres grading 8.44 g/t gold, including 1.0 metre at 23.59 g/t. At the Jackpot zone, hole NFGC-24-2144 returned 2.0 metres grading 36.74 g/t gold, including 1.0 metre at 73.31 g/t.

Details of the most recent drill results are posted in the news at www.NewFoundGold.ca.