Auteco boosts Pickle Crow resource by 30% to 2.2M oz gold

Auteco Minerals (ASX: AUT) has boosted its inferred resource by 514,000 oz. to 8.9 million tonnes at 8.1 g/t, containing 2.2 million oz. of gold in material averaging 7.8 g/t at its Pickle Crow gold project 400 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. This is a 30% boost to contained ounces just six months after the previous resource update.
In September 2021, the company upgraded the inferred resource to 6.6 million tonnes grading 8.1 g/t gold, containing 1.71 million oz.
By the end of last year, successful drilling boosted the inferred resource to 8.9 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold, containing 2.23 million oz. gold.
Drill results received in January 2022 include the following:
Auteco is now ramping up drilling at Pickle Crow o test regional targets. Three drills are turning, and results are expected by mid-year.
More information is available at www.AutecoMinerals.com.
