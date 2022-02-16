Auteco boosts Pickle Crow resource by 30% to 2.2M oz gold

Auteco Minerals (ASX: AUT) has boosted its inferred resource by 514,000 oz. to 8.9 million tonnes at 8.1 g/t, containing 2.2 million oz. of gold in material averaging 7.8 g/t at its Pickle Crow gold project 400 km northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont. This is a 30% boost to contained ounces just six months after the previous resource update.

In September 2021, the company upgraded the inferred resource to 6.6 million tonnes grading 8.1 g/t gold, containing 1.71 million oz.

By the end of last year, successful drilling boosted the inferred resource to 8.9 million tonnes grading 2.7 g/t gold, containing 2.23 million oz. gold.

Drill results received in January 2022 include the following:

7.3 metres at 33.3 g/t in hole AUDD0246;

1.5 metres at 35.2 g/t gold in hole AUDD0227;

4 metres at 11.0 g/t gold in hole AUDD0240; and

25.2 metres at 1.3 g/t gold in hole AUDD0228.

Auteco is now ramping up drilling at Pickle Crow o test regional targets. Three drills are turning, and results are expected by mid-year.

